Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 40,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 153,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

