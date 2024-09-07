Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 525 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $702.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $796.54 and its 200-day moving average is $750.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

