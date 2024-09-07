Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 132,453 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 377.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

