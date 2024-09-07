Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $49,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DOV opened at $175.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

