Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.95 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

CVS stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

