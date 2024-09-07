Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $695,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NICE were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.18. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

