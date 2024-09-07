Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,968.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

