Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $550,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,986,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,652,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

