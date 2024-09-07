Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MBUU stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

