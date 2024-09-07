Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

