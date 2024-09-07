Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

