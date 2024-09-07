Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SH opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

