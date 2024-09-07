Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

WDS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

