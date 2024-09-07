Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

