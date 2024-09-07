Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 103,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.17% of SunOpta worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SunOpta alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $670.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.