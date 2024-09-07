Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,784 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

