Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,375 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 163.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

