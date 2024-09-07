Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 610 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 69.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.5 %

SSTK opened at $33.87 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.