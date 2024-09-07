Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 75 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $948.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $951.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $953.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

