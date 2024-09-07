Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.14.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $174.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

