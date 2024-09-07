Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.