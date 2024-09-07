Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

