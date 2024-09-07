Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $424.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

