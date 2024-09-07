Larson Financial Group LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

