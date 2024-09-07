Larson Financial Group LLC Has $199,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,477 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

