Larson Financial Group LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.