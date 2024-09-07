Larson Financial Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,084.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $295.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

