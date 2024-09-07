Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8,057.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

