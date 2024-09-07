Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.39.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

