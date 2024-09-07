Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $3,882,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $1,353,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $1,230,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 122,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $824,000.

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

