LGT Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 150,977 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 124,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.43 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

