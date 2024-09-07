Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

