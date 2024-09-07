MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.