MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.33 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

