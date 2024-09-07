MCF Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

