MCF Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2,745.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,304,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 29.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

