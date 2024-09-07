MCF Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

BAH stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.15.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

