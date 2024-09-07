MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of SOLV opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

