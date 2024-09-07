MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

VOOG stock opened at $318.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.53 and its 200 day moving average is $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

