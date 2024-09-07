MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 114.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 2.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $781.90 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $812.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $756.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.93.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.