MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

