MCF Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,236.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $27.72 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

