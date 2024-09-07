Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 86,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

