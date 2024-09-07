Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.