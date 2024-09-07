Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.66.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.17, for a total value of $2,548,605.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,449,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,977 shares of company stock worth $202,384,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

