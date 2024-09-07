Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $500.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $544.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,977 shares of company stock worth $202,384,548. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

