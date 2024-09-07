MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 405,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0215 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

