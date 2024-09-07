Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

