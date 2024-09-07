National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 45,287 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,287 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $21,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

