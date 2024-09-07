National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 5,947 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

